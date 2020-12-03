Total Nigeria Plc has announced plans to celebrate its Africa Customer Week from December 7-11, 2020. The Total Africa Customer Week provides the Company an opportunity to pause, actively listen, and get high-quality feedback from our customers who have remained a pillar of support in these challenging times. For us, our customers are more than just customers. We value them as our partners.

A statement by Total stated, “For us at Total, great services start with small details. Our customers choose Total because we don’t just provide fuel, we are committed to offering them quality service. We mobilise all available talents to offer the best possible experience to our teeming customers. Whether we are talking about our employees or our customers, People are our greatest asset.

“Accordingly, we prioritise our customers’ and staff safety; we take responsibility for our sales and services across all our sales channels; We have an increased level of cleanliness/hygiene in our service stations to ensure the customers’ buying experience is always pleasurable; and we prioritise the proximity of our stations and facilities in order to ease access to our products and services.”

The company added that as part of the activities for the 2020 Customer Week, there will be an unscheduled, surprise visits, to select Total Service stations and customer sites all over the country to reward customers with surprise ‘Thank you’ gifts.