By Adewale Sanyaolu

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has bagged the CSR-in-Action Ken Saro-Wiwa Environmental Management Award.

At the award, TotalEnergies was adjudged to have reduced its emissions by 1,989 tonnes (the equivalent of planting 88,009 trees) through its solar service stations, won the Ken Saro-Wiwa Environmental Management Award while Mauritian-based Djemillah Mourade-Peerbux won the Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award (Individual) for her work in supporting sexual violence and assault victims.

They were honoured at the third Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards, which held recently in Lagos. The CAHR Awards, which honours individuals and organisations contributing selflessly to community development and inclusion in Africa, is an initiative of CSR-in-Action Advocacy, the development-focused arm of the CSR-in-Action Group, renowned sustainability consulting, training and advocacy outfit in Africa.

The grand event had in attendance, prominent personalities from business, entertainment, the media and the public sectors. Prominent guests at the event included; the Erelu Kuti of Lagos, HRM Abiola Dosunmu; Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji; Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Lere Odusote; Lead Pastor, The Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi; Founder, Erinla Ecosystem, Yomi Awobokun; CEO, Landwey, Olawale Ayilara; and Managing Director of Hill+Knowlton Strategies Nigeria, Tokunboh George -Taylor.

According to Bekeme Masade-Olowola, CSR-in-Action’s Chief Executive, The CAHR Awards represent the organisation’s commitment to social justice in Africa.

“CAHR is the result of our quest to recognise those quietly pursuing the development of the society through their immense contributions towards peace, justice and human rights,” said Olowola.

“We want to use this initiative to show that people in Africa and of African descent care about the continent and are doing great things for Africa,” she added.

