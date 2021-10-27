By Adewale Sanyaolu

As part of efforts to promote innovative entrepreneurship in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals(SDG), TotalEnergies yesterday launched the third edition of Startupper of the Year Challenge

Executive General Manager, TotalEnergies Country Services, Nigeria, Olubunmi Popoola-Mordi, at a press conference to announce the third edition of Startupper, explained that the Challenge aims to contribute to the economic and socio development of the continent by supporting the youth in a bid to encourage projects that integrates the SDGs set out by the UN. She added that the objective of the Challenge was informed by the desire to support young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 years old in 32 participating countries.

Popoola-Mordi added that entrepreneurs with business creation projects or those having already created an innovative startup within the last three years, with a positive impact on their communities and on the planet regardless of the sector of activity, can apply.

According to her, there are three evaluation criteria which include; the response to one of the 17 sustainable development as defined by UN, the innovative character of the project and feasibility and/or development potential. In all, three prizes of N5 million each will be won in three categories; the best business creation project, the best startup under three years old and the best female entrepreneur, including personalized coaching and media visibility.

