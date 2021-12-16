From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Management of the Rivers State University has lauded TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited, (TUPNI) for its steadfastness in the discharge of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, made the commendation during the commissioning and handing over of an hygiene and sanitary project to the University facilitated by TUPNI in partnership with Nigeria-Sao Tome and Principe Joint Development Authority, and ExxonMobil.

Represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nnamdi Okoroma, the VC thanked TotalEnergies and the Joint Development Zone (JDZ) partners for choosing the university as the beneficiary of the project for South-South geopolitical zone.

Okogbule stressed that the project was borne out of love, commitment and dedication for the school community.

He expressed: “We are very highly elected that Rivers State University was chosen from the South-South to be the recipient of this very wonderful project. We have also been informed that this is the first project that is being commissioned in the zone.

“This facility will definitely go a long way in arresting some hygiene malpractices that we have always found around. It is very interesting that the joint venture had the foresight to know that in the institutions of learning that is always a problem of maintaining proper hygiene, especially in this period of Covid-19 and that has prompted this wonderful project.

“We want to say a very big thank you, our university is the beneficiary of this great project and we cannot do less than to appreciate you very greatly.”

In his remarks, Chairman of TotalEnergies Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Mike Sangster, said the project was an initiative of TUPNI and its Joint Development Zone partners.

He said the sanitary facility, was in response to the health challenges posed by infectious diseases, and the need for preventive health care.

Sangster, who was represented by the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Mr. Olatunji Akinwunmi, at the event explained that the completion and commissioning of the project was in furtherance of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of its deep water operations.

He said: “Diseases like Ebola and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have shown that basic hygiene, such as hand washing and good sanitary environment can go a long way in protecting the populace from infectious diseases.

“This is why we decided to embark on this project which is in line with our commitment to the wellbeing and economic development of not only our host States, but the country at large. It is our plan, therefore to extend this important hygiene and sanitation project to the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

“Recently, 11 significant projects were inaugurated by TotalEnergies and our partners across the country to mitigate the gaps in qualitative and technical education, maternal and child health, access to clean water, and women and youth empowerment, in consonance with related United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“It is important to note that these projects were realized using the novel approach of Project Managers, which permits the delivery of projects in remote and challenging environments while ensuring the use of local expertise and stakeholder engagement.”

Sangster also charged the university to ensure sustainable use of the facility for maximum positive impact on the university community.

