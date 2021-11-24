By Adewale Sanyaolu

As the global campaign for cleaner energy gathers momentum, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has said its customers remain critical stakeholders in its strategic evolution into a major player in the transition to new energies.

The company added that one of the main goals of the Africa Customer Week is to enlighten its customers about the strategic evolution into a major player in the transition to new energies, adding that the change cannot be successful if we do not get the support of our customers.

The customer integration strategy according to the company would be achieved through a series of enlightenment activities lined up for the TotalEnergies Africa Customer week which holds From November 22 to 26.

TotalEnergies disclosed that the Africa Customer Week provides a veritable platform for the company to engage customers, actively listen to them, and receive valuable feedback on ways to better add value, with its services.

‘The year 2021 has been a challenging one for all of us due to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless of the challenges, our customers have remained loyal and committed to us. As a result, we consider our customers to be more than just consumers. They are, in fact, our partners!,’ the company stated.

‘Great services start with small details. Our customers choose TotalEnergies because we promise to give them more than just fuel; we provide them excellent service.’

The company maintained that it has made a commitment to achieve net zero carbon by 2050, adding that, it has equally committed to offer cleaner energy products and services using our solar and CNG offers.

‘We prioritise our customers and staff safety and take responsibility for our sales and service actions across all our sales channels. We have an increased level of cleanliness/hygiene in our service stations to ensure our customers’ buying experience is always pleasurable.

‘We commit to offering convenience and one-stop offers to our customers and have backed this up with the introduction of Touchpoint financial services across the country while prioritising our stations and facilities’ proximity to ease access to our customers.’

It added that as part of activities to mark the week, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc will make appearances on several radio stations across Nigeria,in an effort to further reach its teeming customers.

‘We will talk about the bouquet of products and services offered by TotalEnergies during our visits to the select radio stations.

‘We have also scheduled surprise visits to select TotalEnergies service stations and customer sites all over the country where we will reward customers with surprise “thankyou” gifts,’ the statement read.

