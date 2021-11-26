By Adewale Sanyaolu

As the global campaign for cleaner energy gathers momentum, Total Energies Marketing Nigeria Plc has said its customers remain critical stakeholders in its strategic evolution into a major player in the transition to new energies.

The company added that one of the main goals of the Africa Customer Week is to enlighten its customers about the strategic evolution into a major player in the transition to new energies, adding that the change cannot be successful if we do not get the support of our customers. The customer integration strategy, according to the company, would be achieved through series of enlightenment activities lined up for the TotalEnergies Africa Customer week which holds From November 22 to 26, 2021.

TotalEnergies disclosed that the Africa Customer Week provides a veritable platform for the company to engage customers, actively listen to them and receive valuable feedback on ways to better add value, with its services.

The year 2021 has been a challenging one for all of us due to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless of the challenges, our customers have remained loyal and committed to us. As a result, we consider our customers to be more than just consumers. They are, in fact, our partners!

Great services start with small details. Our customers choose TotalEnergies because we promise to give them more than just fuel; we provide them excellent service.

