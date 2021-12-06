By Adewale Sanyaolu

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc , has launched a new lubricant product called Total Quartz 9000 5W-40 oil for car engines long lasting effects.

The new product packs come with unique features to give vehicle drivers an added value and a better feel of their cars.

In addition, the new cans are color coded to display the viscosity, manufacturer’s approvals, performance levels with caps functionally designed for easier filling of oil sump when replacing or topping up.

Speaking during the launch of the lubricant cans in Lagos recently, the Managing Director, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, Dr Samba Seye, said the company was committed to providing more affordable, cleaner, reliable energy and puts sustainable development in all it’s dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations in order to contribute to the well being of its consumers.

Seye noted that the company is reinventing and diversifying it’s energy offering to promote renewable and decarbonised energies.

According to him, the company through the launch of the lubricants is encouraging customers to change their consumption habits in preference for energy efficiency.

“At TotalEnergies we pride ourselves in being committed to better energy and as such we are always looking for ways to improve and adapt our business and products. With our new improved package comes increased product recovery increased compactness, less use of raw materials and with a possibility of incorporating recycled plastics”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Company’s Executive General Manager, Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, said Total had recently changed its name to TotalEnergies to ensure it transforms into a broad energy company.

She revealed that with the company has been making significant effort to incorporate the climate challenge into its strategy while adding it has made a commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

“We repackaged our cans to improve on the previous design to reach ultimate level of robustness, reinforce brand awareness, authenticate the product to avoid counterfeiting and improve the readability of Total’s lubricants’ commercial offering and of our products.

