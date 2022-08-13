By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Award-winning artiste Innocent Idibia, popularly known as ‘2Baba’, denied on Saturday reports of him getting another woman pregnant, calling it “fake news.”

This was disclosed in a statement released by the artiste’s management, Now Muzik.

The management urged “well-meaning media platforms and members of the public to completely disregard such” information.

This comes after the ‘African Queen’ crooner publicly apologised to his wife Annie Idibia.

A statement titled “2BABA: PREGNANCY REPORT IS FAKE NEWS” posted by Efe Omoregbe on Instagram on behalf of the management, reads, “It is understandable for fans, friends and concerned members of the public to get curious and seek to know why @official2baba posted an apology to his wife, @annieidibia1, family and management a few days ago.”

“We would like to put it on record that the “why” is exactly what was explicitly spelt out in the same post – the pressure of almost a quarter of a century of superstardom and a wish to focus on making music without the burden of high expectations of a role model.”

“Reports of him getting anyone pregnant are totally false and malicious and we urge well-meaning media platforms and members of the public to completely disregard such. It is fake news.”

“Many would recall that this fictitious banker character has been repeatedly getting e-pregnant for @official2baba every two or three years since 2014. There is no iota of truth in this allegation.