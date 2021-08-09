By Adewale Sanyaolu

Total Energies has announced that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Ikike oil field development project would commission and celebrate first oil by early 2022.

Executive Director, Total Energies, Port Harcourt District, Mr. Obi Imemba, stated this at the load out of the AMD2 Module of the Ikike Development Project at Sudelettra Fabrication Yard in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The AMD2 Module is a component of the Brownfield package of the Ikike project, and the contractor is Sudelettra Nigeria Ltd.

The project is being developed as a satellite tie-back to the Amenam-Kpono field, also owned and operated by the Total/NNPC JV.

Imemba said the offshore components of the project were already in progress, including the installation of topsides.

He confirmed that the company had used the project to enable more than 30,000 jobs directly and indirectly, highlighting that all the aspects of the job were done with the spirit of promoting Nigerian Content and in collaboration with industry stakeholders.

The Executive Director also underscored the company’s commitment to developing a pipeline of oil and gas projects and supporting additional production potential of Nigeria, adding that the company was keen to capitalise on all the lessons learnt from previous projects to develop the Ikike project in a simple, cost effective and efficient manner.

He recalled that the Final investment Decision (FID) for the Ikike project was taken in 2019, with support of the partners and the AMD-2 Module started in 2020 and on completion it weighed 250 tons. He commended the contractor for delivering on the project despite the scourge of the COVID-19 and economic challenges and for recording more than 500,000 manhours without any Loss Time Injury (LTI).

The Project Manager of Ikike Project, Total Energies, Mr. Modestus Nwosu confirmed that over 44 Nigerian vendors were engaged on various scopes of the Ikikeproject. He added that the project had also followed the instruction of the Board to undertake the renovation of a hostel and workshops in Government Technical College in Port Harcourt, River State.

Delivering his address at the load out ceremony the Executive Secretary of (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, lauded Total Energies for being a worthy partner in Local Content development since the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act in 2010.

