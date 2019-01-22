Zika Bobby

It was jubilation and thanksgiving for members of the Totooba Great Estate Community Development Association, Bagidan Town, Ikorodu, Lagos, recently, when they were joined by different dignitaries across Ikorodu Local Government Area to inaugurate their community projects.

At the event, chairman of Ikorodu LGA, Wasiu Ayodeji Adesina, who was represented by the council’s head of department, agriculture and rural development, Mrs. Shitta Kadijat, said he was inspired by the collective efforts of the residents and their determination to turn around the fortunes of the community. The council boss praised them for their ceaseless struggle towards the achievements.

Chairman of the Community Development Council, Alhaji Sonibare, urged members not to relent in their efforts at making the community conducive for all, as he thanked them for their financial contributions towards the development of the community.

On his part, the chairman of the community, Mr. Waheed Jaji, said he was impressed with members’ response towards the growth of the community: “This shows your selflessness to your community and to the nation. I charge other neighbouring communities to emulate Totooba by providing basic needs for their communities.”

Mr. Akindele Joshua, vice chairman of the community, enumerated some of the projects that the people were able to complete to include major security gates, 37 concrete poles with aluminum conductors and streetlights for the entire community, among others.

He lauded the commitment of the residents on the projects, even as he urged government to continue to assist communities in the state.

A member of the association, Mrs. Mosunmola Adeleye, commended the efforts of the executives, saying their transparency and accountability would only move the community higher.