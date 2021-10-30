DSTV and GOtv customers can look forward to Round 10 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 30 October to Monday 1 November 2021.
To view the Premier League games, download the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. DStv “Unbeatable Football” and GOtv “Our Home, Our Football” promises a range and depth of action for customers.
The top match from the Premier League for this round of action comes from North London, where Tottenham Hotspur play host to Manchester United in the late kick-off on Saturday 30 October 5:30pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203). This clash sees both Spurs and the Red Devils looking to re-establish their credentials as heavyweights of the division.
One of the men United will be looking to for inspiration is Jadon Sancho, with the attacker yet to really set the Premier League ablaze after his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund a few months back.
The weekend’s action gets underway on Saturday with a potential thriller at King Power Stadium between Leicester City and Arsenal at 12:30pm on Super-Sport Premier League, where Jamie Vardy will be hoping to haunt the Gunners in the early kick-off, before the afternoon games are headlined by the three main title contenders: Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.
The Citizens will be at home to Crystal Palace at 3pm on SuperSport Variety 1 (DStv channel 206), the Blues head to St. James Park to face Newcastle United at 3pm on SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv channel 208) and SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31), and Liverpool will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield for a fascinating clash at 3pm on SuperSport Premier League. The Seagulls have been the surprise package of the league so far, but manager Graham Potter is urging his team to keep their feet on the ground.
“It’s a good start, there is no point denying that, but we’ve got a long way to go this season. If we think too far ahead or get carried away and think we’ve cracked it then we’ve got problems,” said the Brighton boss.
