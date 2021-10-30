DSTV and GOtv customers can look forward to Round 10 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 30 October to Monday 1 November 2021.

To view the Premier League games, download the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. DStv “Unbeatable Football” and GOtv “Our Home, Our Football” promises a range and depth of action for customers.

The top match from the Premier League for this round of action comes from North London, where Tottenham Hotspur play host to Manchester United in the late kick-off on Saturday 30 October 5:30pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203). This clash sees both Spurs and the Red Devils looking to re-establish their credentials as heavyweights of the division.