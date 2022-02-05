A fresh bid has emerged for Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen. According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur is planning a summer move for Napoli star after an approach was rejected in the January transfer window.

Osimhen was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur before his switch to Napoli and signing him could be a backup plan in the event that Harry Kane departs the north London club in the near future.