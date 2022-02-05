A fresh bid has emerged for Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen. According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur is planning a summer move for Napoli star after an approach was rejected in the January transfer window.
Osimhen was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur before his switch to Napoli and signing him could be a backup plan in the event that Harry Kane departs the north London club in the near future.
Tottenham are interested in Osimhen following his impressive performances for Napoli in this season’s Europa League, putting himself in the shop window by netting a brace against Leicester City followed by strikes against Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw.
It is claimed that Napoli values the Nigeria international at 70 million pounds (approximately N39.5 billion in Nigerian currency).
When the 2015 U17 World Cup Golden Boot winner joined the Partenopei from Lille in 2020, he became the most expensive African- born player in history at seventy million euros.
Osimhen is nearing a return to full match fitness after missing the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations due to a combination of Covid, rehabilitation after cheekbone surgery and non-release by his European club.
The 23-year-old came off the bench in Napoli’s last two matches in the Serie A, taking his total career appearances for the club to 46 with a goal involvement of 24.
