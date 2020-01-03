Tottenham Hotspur have been put off by Queens Park Rangers’ valuation of their playmaker Eberechi Eze.

According to the Daily Express, the Championship club has demanded 20 million pounds (approximately N9.3 billion in Nigerian currency) for the attacking midfielder, but Spurs have deemed the cost of signing the player too high.

Chelsea, Leicester City and West Ham are among the Premier League clubs monitoring the situation of Eze, who comes off contract with Queens Park Rangers at the end of next season.

Eze has impressed in the Championship this term and took his tally for the season to ten goals as QPR thrashed Cardiff City on New Year’s Day.

The 21-year-old is one of the creative players in the Rangers squad, producing six assists in his 26 appearances in the English second-tier.

Apart from a brief loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers during the 2017-2018 season, Eze has played nonstop at Queens Park Rangers since the summer of 2016, after Millwall released him.