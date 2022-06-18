Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to beat rivals Arsenal and Manchester United to the signing of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been continually linked with Osimhen since January. But Napoli’s valuation of the striker has been the major debacle for a deal to take place.

The Partenopeans are demanding a fee of around €100million-€110million for Osimhen, who they bought from Lille for €70million in 2020.

However, Osimhen could still find himself in North London, albeit with the Lillywhites.

According to The Sun, Tottenham could capitalize on Arsenal and Manchester United’s hesitancy to sign Osimhen.

The North Londoners already have an upper hand, as they will play in the Champions League next season.

But it would be tough for Tottenham to cough out €100million, except if a big player leaves the club.

Spurs have been busy this summer, with boss Antonio Conte already bringing in three players- Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, and Yves Bissouma.

The Italian tactician would be looking to shake the Premier League next season. And with Osimhen in his Arsenal, Tottenham could fancy their chances at a long-awaited trophy.

