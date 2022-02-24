A 71st-minute header from Ben Mee gave lowly Burnley a surprise 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on Wednesday in the English Premier League (EPL).

Mee beat Cristian Romero in the air at the back post to head in a free-kick from Josh Brownhill and earn the Clarets their third win of the season.

Harry Kane had struck the bar with a header for Tottenham shortly after the break.

But Tottenham, who beat league leaders Manchester City on Saturday, were unable to find a way past Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Burnley remain within the relegation zone but move up to 18th place on 20 points, two points behind Newcastle United and Everton but with a game in hand on the former.

Sean Dyche’s side had enjoyed a 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday and the Lancashire club have rediscovered the defensive solidity and determination that has ensured their survival in previous campaigns.

The home side had the best of the first half but were unable to create real openings against a Tottenham defence which looked far from comfortable.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte brought on Harry Winks at the break and the visitors made the stronger start to the second half with Kane flashing a header from a free-kick against the bar.

Pope pulled off a fine reflex save to keep out a close-range effort from Ben Davies.

But Burnley were soon causing problems for the visitors, with Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris making a fine save to keep out a Jay Rodriguez header.

That was after a fine cross from the influential Dwight McNeil, who caused problems down the left flank all evening.

Dejan Kulusevski had a chance for Spurs, drifting a shot wide of Pope’s right-hand post after a counter-attack in the 70th minute.

But then Mee, who had been dominant at the back for Burnley, showed his value at the other end with his well-taken header sending a wet and windy Turf Moor into ecstatic celebrations.

Rodriguez should have made sure of the win, seven minutes from the end, but somehow poked over from four metres out.

He surely had his heart in his mouth when Pope saved from substitute Steven Bergwijn in the final minutes.

The result leaves Tottenham in eighth place on 39 points, seven behind fourth placed Manchester United but with two games in hand.(Reuters/NAN)