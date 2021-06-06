By Adeyanju Oluwatobiloba Loveth

To look radiant and cool for the office, every woman needs to touch up the face with a light make up. A little make-up makes a woman more beautiful and attractive. It also makes a lady look younger, if well applied.

For the office, a subtle makeup is it. These days, professional makeup artists attest to the fact that nude makeup is just the best for the office.

However, every woman (except those who prefer white powder) should endeavour to keep a foundation, loose powder, eyebrow, lip gloss and eye shadow in her makeup purse.