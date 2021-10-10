By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged Nigerians to brace for the tough time ahead in view of the continued devaluation of the naira.

Adams made the declaration at the second edition of Odo Erelu Festival held at Meiran, Lagos State. “If President Muhammadu Buhari fails to save the economy from collapse before December, God forbids, we should be ready for a very tough time in 2022,” he said.

“Our naira continues to fall and this has affected the exchange rate in the global market. The economy is obviously not stable. Prices of essential food and commodities are on the high side.

“We don’t need a prophet to tell us that by 2022 the naira will still slip further. I believe the approach to salvage the naira and the Nigerian economy from imminent collapse is beyond rhetoric. It is very urgent indeed,” he added.

