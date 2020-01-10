Lucy Nnaji

Actor and standup comedian, Okehielam Benjamin has a New Year resolution. It is to keep up a positive vibe in his comedy career, to make his parents proud.

The act, who hails from Ogwa in Mbaitolu LGA of Imo State, in this interview talks about his life’s journey and aspirations.

What inspired you to go into comedy?

Many things inspired me into taking up comedy. I started from the youth arm of my local church where I made people laugh. I saw comedy as my escape route from so many life issues.

What comes to your mind when cracking a joke on stage?

Whenever I am on stage, the only thing that comes to my mind is making people laugh.

Are your parents in support of your career?

My parents have been supportive financially and spiritually; they also motivate me daily. It’s the same thing with my siblings.

What’s the toughest decision you have ever taken?

The toughest decision I have ever taken was rejecting admission to study law because of comedy. I knew deep down that my career would be dead once I start studying law, because I give my all in whatever I do.

What’s your relationship status?

I am single and searching. I haven’t found my Miss Right yet.

What are your immediate plans in the New Year?

I am hosting the second edition of my school concert on January 31.

What’s your advice for the up and coming comedians?

Keep fighting for what you love. So many things will come your way to make you want to lose hope, but don’t give up.

Where would you be in the next 10 years?

The government needs to invest more in talents. They should partner with companies and individuals to help motivate every up and coming comedian out there. By the grace of God, in the next 10 years, I see myself selling out the 02 Arena in the United Kingdom.