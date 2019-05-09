Emeka Anokwuru

Members of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) will hold their annual general meeting (AGM) from May 23 to 26, 2019, at the Ife Grand Resorts, Ile-Ife, Osun State. President of the association, Hajia Bilkisu Abdul, said the theme for this year’s event is “Impact of Culture, Partnership and Governance in Nigeria’s Tourism Development,” and will be hosted by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

She said, “Although this meeting is non-elective, we plan to use it to explore the tourism offering of Ile-Ife as a destination and to encourage our members to market the city, rich in culture, tradition and home of the Ooni of Ife, the cradle of Yoruba people on earth.”

Hajia Bilkisu noted that, apart from hosting more than 250 shrines, Ile-Ife has so much to offer from historical tourism to relics and monuments to make tourist want to revisit the city. The palace of the Ooni is a separate destination, while natural endowments add up to make Ile-Ife irresistible to tourists.

She added that at least 200 members were expected to attend, alongside trade partners and allied service providers as well as the travel media.

Apart from the meeting, there will be a city tour, visit to the Ooni’s palace and trip to a unique natural stream that changes colour like the chameleon.