By Lukman Olabiyi

Association of Tourism, Travel Agents & Hospitality Business Owners of Nigeria (ATTAHBON) has pledged support for Bayelsa State Government in order to develop tourism in the state.

The National President of the association, Anrinle Ahmed Adekunle, made the pledge during a meeting with the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the state governor on Tourism, Piriye Kiyaramo.

ATTAHBON boss said, his organisation is interested in collaborating with the Office of the SSA to the Governor Douye Diri

on Tourism, to develop Bayelsa State tourism brand.

“We shall be fully supporting you to advance the tourism potential of Bayelsa state. Also, after our return from Paris October 12th, we shall be paying a courtesy visit to Bayelsa State. Congratulations our comrade”, he said .

Earlier, a member of the board of Trustees of the body, Netufo Ranti commended the state governor for his proactive approach to governance, informing that Bayelsa State has so much to offer in terms of cultural heritage.

Kiyaramo in his remarks, thanked the body for showing such interest in Bayelsa State Tourism, just as he assured the organisation of the willingness of the governor to collaborate with well meaning individuals and organisations to develop the tourism sector.