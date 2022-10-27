The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra Council, has called on the State Government to take development of tourism sites as core area of revenue generation and job creation.

The Chairman, Dr Emeka Odogwu, made this call during the council’s picnic to Ogbunike Cave and Waterfall, in Oyi Local Government Area on Thursday, as part of its 2022 Press Week activities.

Odogwu said well-developed tourist sites across the globe had remained major sources of income to the nations, adding that Anambra should not be left out in harnessing its natural endowment to benefits the populace.

He said that Anambra was blessed with so much of such natural and tourist sites.

Odogwu said that the sites required government attention in terms of renovation and maintenance, to attract people to visit and wealth generation for government.

“We work round the clock in this part of the world.

“We need sites of relaxations with family members and friends after hard days, weeks and months of struggles to meet up with life challenges and responsibilities.

“We can make within us relaxing environments as seen in places of Western world.

“We all cannot travel to U.S., London, Canada, France, Germany and Mexico among others, for holidays.

“We can holiday in here, if government creates enabling environment,“ he said.

Odogwu listed tourism sites in Anambra to include Igboukwu Museum, Ancient Kingdom Ogbaukwu Cave and Waterfall, Nri Ancient kingdom, Ogbunaka Waterfalls and Nnamdi Azikwe Statute which are located in various council areas of the state.

He said if all the sites were considered as vital for development, they would generate revenue for the state and create jobs for skilled and un-skilled persons within their areas of residence and checkmate criminality.

Odogwu said that the council was asked to pay N1,000 each member, in spite of the bushy and unsecured environment.

He urged Gov. Charles Souldo to act differently in developing all sites to have a befitting site to attract local and foreigners to the places.

“We are very much willing to pay the N1,000 and so would more citizens be willing to pay if the place is upgraded and made to be safe for visits by the local and outsiders,” he said.

Mrs Ifeoma Obi, General Manger of UNIZIK FM, said that Anambra was blessed with so many tourist sites and pleaded with the government to pay adequate attention and provide needed face lift to all the sites.

“If the government puts the natural sites in order, management of schools in primary, post-primary and higher institutions would pay visits as a way to enhance their historical knowledge of the state,” she said.

Mr David Eleke, of ThisDay Newspaper, said that he had been in Anambra for a decade and was shocked that the site still remained untouched by the state government.

He described the site as a wasted oil and joined others to call for quick intervention by philanthropists and the government.

Earlier, Mr Don Onyenji, Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, when contacted about the site condition, he said that present government was aware of decays in all tourist sites in the state and was assiduously working towards its face-lift to meet international standard.

Onyenji disclosed that the governor had passion for tourism and had planned to start construction at Anambra State Leisure and Tourism site, Agulu Lake.

“The lake site is over 26 plots of land, as one of the key focus of the ministry and the government knowing that tourism plays a greater role in development of a nation assured that Anambra would not be left out,” he said.

The commissioner said that plans were in the pipeline to create rural tourism in all the communities to be know as heritage sites that would provide areas of leisure, to enhance good life for the people of the state.

He assured that Ogbunike cave and waterfall and other natural sites would soon get governments attention.

NAN reports that the NUJ press week would pay visits to designated charity homes in the state and play a novelty match between male and female members of the council. (NAN)