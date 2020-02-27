Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

With 52 partners featuring in the Dubai Tourism Roadshow, the Government of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has expressed delight over Nigeria public and private sectors’ interest in the emirate’s tourism sector.

The Senior Manager, Campaigns Management, Dubai Tourism, Salim Ali Mohammed Dahman, who spoke during the ‘Dubai Tourism Roadshow Nigeria’ held in Abuja, said in terms of trade, it was interesting to Dubai that a lot of partners from Dubai were in Nigeria in a larger group. Salim added that Dubai Tourism took cognisance of the growth and the appetite of people who are yearning to visit Dubai, particularly Nigerians. “So, for us, it is a tremendous success to see so many participants come in here today and wanting to know more and build new packages because Dubai always has something new to offer everytime,” Salim said.

Salim further said Dubai Tourism was focusing on West Africa, particularly Ghana and Nigeria because both countries are big markets for the tourism sector.

“Ghana and Nigeria are a big market, number one due to the population, the young population, the growing middle class and we know that there is a history of them coming to Dubai, whether it is for trade or whether it is coming for leisure. And we go where the market has an appetite and that is why we have chosen Ghana and Nigeria,” Salim added.

Speaking earlier, the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Al Taffaq, said Dubai Tourism had annually been organising missions to Nigeria, primarily to Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos, with the UAE government having to showcase the attractiveness of Emirates toNigeria.