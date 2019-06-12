George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State government has said it is committed to reviving the moribund Oguta Lake Motel and Gulf Course, situated in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

The state deputy governor, Hon. Gerald Irona, who disclosed this during an inspection tour of the motel and other facilities, lamented the neglect of the facilities at Oguta Motel and Golf Course by the immediate past administration .

He assured that the new administration would revive the Motel and Golf Course to boost tourism which would create employment for the youths of the state and enhance the economy of the state.

Irona was accompanied on the inspection tour by the wife of the governor, Her Excellency, Lady Ebere Ihedioha.

According to the deputy governor, “Imo State has huge potentials for tourism to thrive; the facility houses one of the greatest historical sites in the country, the Ojukwu Bunker. The government will make deliberate efforts to preserve the historical artefacts in the state for future generations.” He stressed that tourism will help generate the jobs needed to absorb and meaningfully engage the youths.”