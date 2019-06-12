George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Government has promised to revive the moribund Oguta Lake Motel and Golf Course in Oguta Local Government Area.

Deputy governor of the state, Gerald Irona, who disclosed this during an inspection tour of the motel and other facilities, yesterday, lamented the neglect by the immediate past administration.

He assured that the new administration will revive the facilities to boost tourism, which would create employment and enhance the economy .

Irona , who was accompanied on the inspection tour by the wife of the governor, Lady Ebere Ihedioha, said: “Imo State has huge potential for tourism to thrive, the facility houses one of the greatest historical sites in the country, the Ojukwu Bunker. The government will make deliberate efforts to preserve the historical artefacts in the state for future generations, stressing that tourism will help generate the jobs needed to absorb and meaningfully engage the youths.”