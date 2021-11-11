From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state government in collaboration with the National Institute for hospitality and tourism NIHTOUR has commenced the training of thirty five trainees selected across the 13 local government areas of the state on destination and tour guiding in the state.

Declaring the training open on Wednesday is the permanent secretary, ministry of information, Culture and Tourism Barrister Yusuf Musa who said the training was to reposition the growth of the tourism sector through organised packaged tours,

Adding that the purpose is also to educate and train personnel from each local government area to serve as guide to tourists and investors visiting the state.

According to him, the present administration under the leadership of Engr. Abdullahi Sule has identified tourism as huge avenue for economic diversification and capital empowerment in the state hence determined to reposition the sector.

Musa explained that the challenges facing the growth of tourism are no longer weak infrastructure and low investment, but shortage of trained human capital to manage, promote and market the existing tourism facilities.

The permanent secretary however, charged all the participants to be attentive to their tutors, saying ” tourists only spend their resource where there are adequate information about tourism products and services rendered to satisfy their quest for leisure and relaxation, hence the need to absorb adequate knowledge of their environment.” he noted

Also speaking, the director general national institute for hospitality and tourism, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa who disclosed that tourism is the highest employer of labour and source of revenue of a country hence the need to market the sector in the country

The director general represented by head of department, travel and tourism studies, comrade Edwin Enenta added that at the end of the training participants are expected to be acquainted with the tourism resource of the state as well as skills to market them to the world.

Comrade Muhammad Umar Doma, who spoke for all the participants appreciates the ministry of information, culture and tourism for the opportunity giving to them to get useful information about tourism in the state, promising to utilize the knowledge acquired for the growth of the state.

