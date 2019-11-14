Due to the overwhelming response and participation of Nigerians in the ongoing Romarox Tourism Photo Competition, the organisers have decided to extend the deadline for registration from October 2019 to February 2020. The competition which aims at promoting sustainable tourism in the country by getting Nigerians to take good photos of tourist attractions all over the country, and uploading the photos at a fee on the official RTPC website to stand a chance of winning over N3.5 million from seven categories, a brand new saloon car and other exciting prizes has received a widespread acceptance by Nigerians. While speaking to newsmen in Lagos, Mrs. Rosemary Okeke, Managing Director of Romarox Resources Limited, organisers, explained that the extension was based on the need to allow Nigerians in the diaspora to participate in the competition when they return for the new year celebrations. Mrs. Okeke, who is also the founder of Suburban Heritage Initiative and former Miss Nigeria 84/85, confirmed that the screening and voting phase of the competition will now hold in March 2020, while the grand finale will be in April next year. “Due to continuous requests from Nigerians, we have decided to extend the deadline for registration of the Romarox Tourism Photo Competition. We have received numerous calls, mails and messages to extend the deadline from prospective participants who are both within and outside the country. Based on this and pressure from other quarters, we have resolved to allocate more time for the exercise. By this, those who would return to the country for the new year celebrations will have the opportunity to register for the competition. We encourage Nigerians to make use of this opportunity. With more participants, we would have more photos to promote the hidden endowments in the rural communities and beautiful tourist attractions in Nigeria to the world,” she said.

Nigerians who are yet to register for the competition were urged to do so. She also encouraged those who have registered already, to send in more entries to increase their chances of winning and also, promoting tourism in Nigeria. The managing director added that Nigerians should follow the social media handles of the competition @rtpc19 on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram and also, visit the official website rtpc.romaroxresources.com for periodic updates of events as they unfold.