From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, recently hosted the old and new members to a ground breaking reunion dinner characterized with a touch of class, and tagged “all-white party” of industry professionals and stakeholders.

The event also provided opportunity for the election of new executives of the Institute in a keenly contested exercise that was meant to bring in capable hands to steer the ship of the chapter.

Public Relations Officer of the Institute, Michael Oyetunji, in a statement, confirmed that Dr. Ebikaboere Seimodei, was re-elected the new Chairman of institute and she’s expected to head the new executives.

In her address, Dr. Seimodei adjudged the event as a successful outing that brought together the old and new members of the Institute.

She said: “We have new members who need to understand what the Institute stands for and the benefits of becoming members.

“This kind of opportunity helps to foster professionalism and competence amongst our people. This is a first of its kind in the history of the chapter, and we are elated to witness it.”

The National President of the Institute, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, who was away on a foreign trip, participated in the event virtually.

In his remark, he ratified the newly elected executives, describing them as round pegs in round holes, and urged them to make their tenure a memorable one.

He further enjoined all stakeholders to continue the work of advocating professionalism within the tourism sector.

The Vice- Chairman, Ambassador Kayode Adeshola, in his vote of thanks appreciated the members for their support and resilience to keep the boat afloat.

He, then, enjoined the new executives to take up a united front in building up the chapter towards greater achievements.

The event was capped on a high note with varieties of cultural displays and dances to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the nation.