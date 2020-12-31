Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture ( NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe has called for support for the tourism sector in 2021 saying faster COVID-19 testing and certification process would boost the fortunes of operators.

Runsewe who also doubles as President,Africa Region of the World Craft Council (WCC) said there was the need to create a deliberate climate of assurances and faith for cultural tourism economy to avoid depression and continued loss of jobs.

“We certainly welcome the news of vaccination to help curb the spread of the pandemic, but we must give the Nigerian tourism and culture sector some form of protection and confidence to get hold of a strategic survival plan through faster COVID-19 testing response and certification. The industry must breath in 2021 and show grit,” he said.

He said an enthronement of effective monitoring and compliance with COVID 19 protocols, supported faster COVID-19 testing ecosystem and certification can boost the confidence in the troubled tourism economy, strengthen capacity for service providers, create more tourism jobs as against predicted losses inspired by the pandemic and expand existing pillars of national integration, love for our history and heritage.

“We should not fear 2021, but must carefully navigate all the challenges likely to face us through a dedicated bank of faster COVID-19 testing response mechanism, decentralised and promoted with industry leadership in order to power the sector to growth instead of doom in 2021,” he said.