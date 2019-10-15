Gyang Bere, Jos

Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari has said the tourism industry will generate N12 billion Nigeria for Nigeria by 2028.

He noted that the sector is capable of generating over 100 million jobs for indigents and less privilege youths in the country.

Ari disclosed this on Monday when Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State official flag off the 2019 Jos Trade Fair tag: “Trade Fairs, a platform for promoting tourism potentials on the Plateau” held at Polo field Jos, Plateau State.

“At the present, Nigeria is lagging behind in current tourism ranking, but forecast suggest that by 2028, Nigeria would be earning about 12 billion from the Tourism industry, that would create over 100 million jobs.

“I believe that Plateau State will be the greatest beneficiary in view of our comparative advantage- clement weather, absorbing rock formations, magnificent waterfalls and other tourist landmarks that have made Plateau State “Home of Peace and Tourism.”

Governor Simon Lalong said his administration has committed so much for the enthronment of peace and unity in the state which has pave way for tourism and other economic activities.