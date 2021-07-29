By Emeka Anokwuru

Barring last-minute hitches, this year’s Eko Onibaje New Yam Festival will hold from September 25 to 27, 2021, climaxing on the global World Tourism Day celebration. In its quest towards developing and promoting local tourism potential in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Lagos State, and enhancing peaceful co-existence among all the ethnic nationalities in Nigeria through art, culture, agro-tourism, sport and music, the organising council of the annual event has promised another grand festival next month. Ozo Chinedu Idezuna, managing director, Castledown Art Centre, organizer of Eko Onibaje New Yam Festival 2021 declared at the official unveiling of the event that this year’s edition, which is the 13th of the great festival, has the theme “Tourism, A Veritable Tool for National Unity.” Ezemmuo added that, apart from the regular features of eating fresh new yam tubers, other attractions like football competition, wrestling, and activities by the Eleko beach, the organizers plan to include a beauty pageant and awards ceremony to celebrate those who have over the years supported the festival. For children, there would be a poetry session, quiz and games to engage the youth during the three-day programme.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.