The Nigerian tourism industry has been torn to pieces by the coronavirus pandemic yet struggles to hold on to oxygen strappings provided by the mercy of God. The industry lost leadership input, limped on one foot to look for life-saving measures without which it actually could be regarded as a verifiable lifegiver to national integration and aspirations.

Its case could be likened to a ship with many captains, rudderless and heading to the rocks. The visitation of the coronavirus pandemic presented the industry with challenges, yet, the most significant, was the natural elimination of the pretenders in the business.

While the true and hardworking tourism persons silently bore their losses and pains, the fly-by-night operators took to the mountains to make noise.

The industry palliatives expectations yet in the works possibly showcased how busybodies in the sector want to be counted without a backdrop of supportive profile.

Let us at this point thank God for allowing the righteousness and deceptive live through the coronavirus challenge, and the verdict so glaring for all to see.

So, what does this year hold for the sector? From all indications, the industry is valley-bound and only those who trust in God and on hard work can see through the year 2021.

Nostradamus sees many falling and never to rise again, a new industry register will be unveiled with some names never to be seen or heard again. Incidentally, the natural pruning has begun. Nostradamus can see many struggling to be above board. In this year of the valley, many agencies of tourism will be clothed with garments of shame.

Many, such as the non-performing Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), may go to the pigs. Sadly, the making of NTDC in the last six years is the practical advent of the locust spirit, willing and ready to consume the righteous and the unrighteous.

Nostradamus can perceive the rise of NTDC and the disgrace of the demon of blood. The Pharaoh in charge of NTDC will go the way of the Red Sea, never to return. I don’t know when this shall be but the spirit of the Lord shall perform it.

I see plenty uncertainties in the sector and rise of the dragon to bring everything and everyone under its control. FTAN will undergo the most important but tempestuous election ever. A new king shall arise from the rising of the sun, and attempts to stop him shall consume those opposed to the rising. New groups and powers shall be birthed to support this enthronement.

ATPN shall be like a buffer zone and a light to others, if only they seek the face God and wisdom. I see troubles still. ATBOWATON will wear new clothes but must work on its two hands to make hay.

NANTA will show resilience more than ever before. The spirit of Esther ruling its realm will usher in greater glory and propel the rising of many progressive travel trade professionals. Many millionaires shall come from the wings of NANTA, prompting government to empower the leadership to be in the front of private sector initiatives and development.

In this year of the valley, Nostradamus can see the power God overcoming institutional drawbacks and benevolent spirits, hitherto making men to bow to ordinary imagination of men.

What happens to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism? Great airquake and earthquake never seen before. A new star shall arise.

In all, we shall fear no evil for the hand of God almighty will sustain the sector and the nation. Next week, Nostradamus shall focus on other critical sectors and players in the industry in 2021. Let us watch and pray! Happy new year and welcome to the year of the valley.