The Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari, has said that the tourism industry will generate N12 billion for Nigeria by 2028.

He noted that the sector is capable of generating over 100 million jobs for indigents and less privilege youths in the country.

Ari disclosed this Monday when Governor Simon Lalong, of Plateau State flagged off the 2019 Jos Trade Fair tagged: “Trade Fairs, a Platform for Promoting Tourism Potential on the Plateau” held at Polo field Jos, Plateau State.

“At present, Nigeria is lagging behind in current tourism ranking, but forecast suggest that by 2028, Nigeria would be earning about N12 billion from tourism industry, and also create over 100 million jobs.

“I believe that Plateau State will be the greatest beneficiary in view of our comparative advantage which includes; clement weather, absorbing rock formations, magnificent waterfalls and other tourist landmarks that have made Plateau State “Home of Peace and Tourism”.

Ari said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has come up with good policies aimed at diversifying the economy as it is the only sustainable solution to poverty and unemployment.

Lalong said his administration has committed so much towards the enthronment of peace and unity in the state which has paved way for tourism and other economic activities to thrive.

“Since assuming office in 2015, our administration has continued to remove all obstacles that are inimical to economic growth such as insecurity, poor infrastructure, and stress of doing business among others.

“We have made a lot of progress in turning around the security situation, such that many investors are now eager to bring their money into Plateau State and are reaping huge benefits.This has not only encouraged us to do more in marketing the business and investment opportunities on the Plateau to the outside world, but equally assisted us in mapping out strategies of achieving Sustainable Economic Rebirth.”