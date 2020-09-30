Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A palace of drums fondly referred to as Aafin Ilu in Yoruba parlance will be inaugurated on Thursday in the ancient city of Ede, Osun State, to promote Yoruba culture and tradition.

The Director of the centre, Prince Adewale Laoye, said that the outfit would serve as a tourist centre where students, tourists and people from all walks of life would learn the rudiments of Yoruba and African culture and tradition.Laoye fondly called Drummer of Peace, disclosed that the centre which is located at Popo Street, Federal Polytechnic Road, Ede, was established to continue the legacies of peace, tradition and cultural heritage that his grand father, Oba Laoye Adetoyese, the erstwhile Timi of Ede, promoted during his life time through talking drums.

While stressing the veracity of the centre, he noted: “This dream was conceived to see to the preservation and promotion of the Yoruba culture, history, heritage and tradition through our artistic excellence and live the legacy of our father, Oba John Adetoyese Laoye I, the Drummer King, who redefined not only our culture but the talking drum from Ede to the rest of the world.”He added: “Aafin Ilu is setting a new standard for artistic excellence by utilising the innovative skills of the talking drum to celebrate passion for black culture on the African continent and providing the community with affordable concerts, educational lectures and opportunities in community outreach, thereby showcasing the legacy of our founding fathers.The Timi of Edeland, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, led scores of eminent dignitaries, including traditional rulers, academics, government officials to unveil the centre.