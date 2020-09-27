Introduction

This is the conclusion of our three-part series on Christian maturity.

“And the boy Samuel continued to grow in stature and in favor with the LORD and with people.” 1 Samuel 2:26.

Christian maturity triggers and sustenance

Develop Appetite for Evangelism – 2 Timothy 4:2

Christians are saved to serve. We are saved to preach and pass on the baton to others of our kind. We are saved to expand God’s Kingdom here on earth. Anyone who claims to be a Christian or a leader in God’s vineyard, who finds evangelism boring is still a baby Christian no matter his ecclesial title.

It is not enough to preach on the pulpit, a growing Christian should go out into the dark world to preach the gospel of Christ as commanded – Matthew 28:18-20; Mark 16:15. He should develop his own evangelism programme that suits his temperament and work schedule. Workplace or marketplace evangelism is necessary for anyone who would not want to compromise his Christianity. Unless you make your stand known to your boss and co-workers, you may be incorporated into shady deals.

Promote Peace – John. 14:27

If there is anything that the world needs today, itis men and women who can promote peace. All over the world, the world there are conflicts. There are internal and cross border conflicts that affect commerce and industry.

The starting point in promoting peace in society is the nuclear family and the church of God. Mind the way you handle interpersonal relationship in your home. If you cannot treat your children equally and maintain justice, most likely there will be continuous strife.

Jesus gave us a Golden Rule in Matthew 7:12: in the King James Version of the Bible the text reads: Therefore, all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you: do ye even so to them: for this is the law and the prophets. … shall also do to them; for this is the law and the prophets.

Disagreements and clashes ensue in families and societies because of mutual mistrust. If we learn to understand each other’s point of view and accommodate weaknesses of others conflicts will reduce to the barest minimum. A growing Christian should be ready to sacrifice or let go, certain things. He must learn to overlook unpleasant events.

Local church organisations must set the pace for the larger society. Churches should develop mechanism for dispute resolutions. Often church disputes come from lack of or inadequate communication. Therefore, when parties in dispute sit down together to discuss, key issues that may bring conflicts are resolved amicably.

Be committed to promote justice – James 1:27

The world that we live in is full of injustice. “But let justice roll down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream.” Amos 5:24. There is injustice everywhere. People are denied their rights. Orphans and widows are dispossessed of legacies left for them by their breadwinners. Instances abound where extended families fraudulently convert property belonging to a diseased for their own use, thereby denying the orphans and widows of their belongings. Ancient landmarks are removed and wicked people encroach on ancestral lands belonging to others. Many times, victims don’t know where to run to for justice.

Justice is served when courts pronounce judgement in accordance with the facts before the jury. Courts should not appropriate justice to the rich and influential. Similarly, justice is served when the criminal elements are not protected and appropriate punishment meted out to them in accordance with the law of the land.

Without putting on the toga of a “human rights advocate” every Christian should defend the defenceless and protect the most vulnerable in the society. Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world. James 1:27.

Honouring your marriage vows

When Christians make marriage vows, they are saying that there will be no external sexual relationship till death do them part. It is therefore a sign of immaturity and wrong for a professed Christian to lust after other women or men, after contracting a marriage.

Many people who claim that they are clean are guilty of the sin of lust, even when they don’t carry out the physical act. But read what Christ said on this matter: But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart. Matthew 5:28.

Maintain integrity in money matters

We should mind our attitude to money. Christians should not develop the appetite or the greed of Gehazi and Judas. 1 Timothy 6:10 says, “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.”

A Call to take a Decision

