From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Poised to strengthen monitoring activities of town planning and urban renewal officials in Ogun State, the state government has distributed 26 mini buses to the 22 Zonal Town Planning Offices across the state.

Speaking during the official handing over of the vehicles at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olatunji Odunlami said the buses were to ease movement of planning officers in the state.

He noted that monitoring of physical development is paramount to the incumbent administration in the state, urging the Zonal Town Planning Officers to work harder in order to achieve sanity in physical environment, as well as to generate revenue into the coffers of the state government.

Odunlami said that monitoring of development had been a challenge to some of the zonal offices, adding that the offices needed to be well equipped in order for the monitoring officers to be able to effectively carry out their jobs.

Earlier, the Acting General Manager, Planning and Development Permit Authority, Kolawole Ogun, had advised the officers to make judicious use of the vehicles, so as to serve the purpose for which they were provided.