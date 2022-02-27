By Adewale Sanyaolu

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has insisted on the public disclosure of the on-going probe into the importation of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (fuel) into the country.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Mr Kolo Mele Kyari had in a press conference alleged that Duke Oil, the trading arm of the NNPC, Oando, MRS and the consortium Emadeb/ Hyde/ AY/Maikifi / Brittania were behind the importation of the toxic fuel.

Curiously, all the companies indicted by Kyari had denied having a hand in the importation when they appeared before the investigative panel of the House of Representatives Committee.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a statement: Adulterated Fuel Saga: “Apology not enough, heads must roll”, said the fuel imbroglio was “completely avoidable, and represents an inexcusable example of gross dereliction of duty and official negligence”.

Owoaje who declared that the apologies offered by Kyari and the Minister of State for Petroleum were “vacuous and insufficient” stressed that the NNPC and the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) must take responsibility for the “unsavoury occurrence”.

“Either through compromise, wilful negligence, or sheer incompetence, the people entrusted to ensure adequate standards of imported petrol failed in their official duty and, in the process, imperilled our citizens. It is shameful that after being unable to revive the four refineries in the country, despite the humongous yearly Turn around Maintenance (TAM) budgets, the NNPC has continued to mismanage the oil sector with a persistent lack of transparency in its operations,” he said.

Owoaje, while calling for a transparent template to compensate victims, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to use the toxic fuel saga to correct the impression that his administration lacks the will to sanction erring public officials.

The statement read in part: We hereby support calls for all those involved in the inspection chain that should have prevented the present embarrassing situation from happening be placed on suspension pending investigation.

“Also a transparent, adequate and acceptable template must be designed to compensate those who have suffered material losses as a result of using the contaminated fuel.

“Furthermore, Nigerians expect that the on-going probe would be allowed to run its course, and its outcome made public. All officials found culpable should be made to face the full wrath of the law. “Regulators who outsource their responsibilities and plunge the country into avoidable chaos need not be at their duty posts a day longer. All companies indicted should face punitive fines to ensure a strong deterrence to future misconduct.

“Nigerians have had enough of poor leadership across political and economic strata, and the depressing scenes of citizens spending invaluable productive hours hunting for petrol should jolt any right thinking leadership into spontaneous action.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration must use the opportunity of the toxic fuel saga to correct the impression that his government is too weak to sanction erring officials who habitually display rankling impunity in the course of their duties. He does not need another public outcry after the next catastrophic event before wielding the big stick on behalf of his long-suffering citizens.”