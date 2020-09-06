Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Three persons were last week killed by toxic waste discharged into a pit in Omotosho forest reserve by a Chinese manufacturing company (WeWood company) in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A source gave the names of the casualties as Akinmusire Monday, Samuel Louis and Ododolewa Adebowale.

The trio were said to have gone to the forest reserve to fell trees and cut them to size for sale.

Louis, a father of four children, was a contractor who deals in wood, while Akinmusire, a father of five children, was an operator of the saw machine used in cutting tree to sizes, while Adebowale, who is writing the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examinations(WASSCE), was a helper.

It was gathered that Louis hired the duo and went to fell trees in the forest reserve, but unfortunately they never returned home again to their Akinfosile community also in Okitipupa Local Government Area.

An account by Monday’s younger brother, Akinmusire Emmanuel, revealed that the victims went to the forest to cut trees as usual, but when they didn’t return at the normal time, they decided to look for them in the forest.

He said they saw the motorcycle on which the three of them rode to work where it was parked.

The traditional head of the community told newsmen that when he was told three of his subjects were missing, he called the Divisional Police Officer, the Vigilante Corps, the Amotekun Corps and informed them about the development.

It was gathered that the toxic waste overflowed the pit and flowed down the slope where the trio were working and submerged them.

Emmanuel said the bodies of the victims were seen on the flowing track of the toxic waste which killed them instantly as there were no sign that they attempted to struggle with death.

When youths in the community realised that they were killed by toxic waste generated by the Chinese company, they protested to the company to alert them about the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident, adding that the police will investigate the matter.