Rita Okoye, Lagos

Award-winning Nollywood actress, filmmaker, director and producer, Toyin Aimakhu popularly known as Toyin Abraham has signed an ambassadorial deal with Revolution Plus Properties, a real estate company in Nigeria.

The event which took place in the office of the organisation, saw the influential actress who has bagged so many awards with her resilience and hardwork in the industry, selected out of many penciled down for the deal.

According to the CEO, Revolution Plus Properties, MR Chris Bamidele Onalaja, he explained that Ms Abraham was singled out because of her personality and what she represents in the society.

He also said she would be helping his organization energize and grow her social footprints and community with her positivity and also to establish an authentic connection with her clients and prospective ones.

“In the mood of double celebration we are also showcasing another amazing promo tagged Ileya Bounty Promo. It is a time to celebrate with our Muslim clients and prospect. We are offering a super amazing promo with exciting gifts as well with No interest involved.

“At revolution plus property we are here to make our clients feel safe and enjoy the benefits of procuring lands from us with no harassments and who best represents the ideology and push than Toyin Abraham,” he stated.

Reacting, Mrs Toyin Abraham who couldn’t hide her joy thanked Revolution Plus Properties for finding her worthy of this feat, promising that the partnership would be the beginning of better things to come for both parties.

” I’m really excited to start showcasing

Revolution Plus Properties to the world. The company has been doing great things and also helping Nigerians with different humanitarian gestures.

“I think why I accepted this deal is because they represent who I am and what I want to achieve and hence, we are doing this signing today which by God’s grace will be the Beginning of better things to come,” she stated.

Revolution Plus is a company known for signing up notable personalities in the society and has once signed Adekunle gold, Rachel Oniga among others.

Toyin joins other ambassadors like Odunlade Adekola, Omoni Oboli and Testimony Jaga who are presently also brand ambassadors of Revolution Plus Property.