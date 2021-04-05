By Moses Akaigwe

Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and B Medical Systems S.à r.l, have announced that the vehicle with a dedicated refrigerator for transporting vaccines at the appropriate temperatures developed jointly by the three companies, has met the relevant standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The vehicle last week obtained Performance, Quality and Safety (PQS) prequalification for quality of medical devices and equipment as set by the WHO. The company registered for the prequalification is Toyota Tsusho and this is the first refrigerated vehicle for vaccines in the world that has obtained PQS prequalification.

Background. Vaccination is an effective measure against infectious diseases. General mandatory vaccines for infants usually require storage at 2 to 8°C, and cannot be used if not stored under proper temperature management.

Although developing countries receive assistance from international agencies such as GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance and UNICEF for the supply of vaccines, approximately 20 percent of the volume supplied (equivalent to JPY 40 billion per year) are disposed annually because they become unusable due to temperature changes during transportation

Overview of vehicle. The features of the refrigerated vehicle for vaccines which obtained PQS prequalification this time are as follows: The base vehicle is Toyota Land Cruiser 78, which is equipped with the B Medical Systems’ CF850 vaccine refrigerator, while the refrigerator has a storage capacity of 396 litres, or 400 vaccine packages.

With its independent battery, the refrigerator can be operated for approximately 16 hours without a power supply. The refrigerator can be charged by the vehicle while driving and from an external power source when parked.