The annual Toyota Awards/Customers Night held recently In Lagos, with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Ministry of Defense and MTN Nigeria, winning the coveted Customer of the Year Awards for their patronage of the Toyota brand of vehicles in 2018.

Toyota Nigeria Limited (TNL) organises the event to reward its customers, as well as bond with them and others who relate with the brand one way or another.

In the {customers} category, MTN was the second runner-up; DPR first-runner up and the Ministry of Defense the overall winner. They were rewarded with cash prizes of N1million, N1.5 million and N2million, respectively.

Retaining the award it won at the event in 2018, First Bank of Nigeria Plc was named the Evergreen Customer of The Year – a prize for customers that have consistently patronised the brand over the years. As the Evergreen Customer of The Year, First Bank took home the latest model of the Toyota Yaris.

Recognised in the journalists category at the award night were Rasheed Bisiriyu of Punch, Theodore Opara of Vanguard and Mike Ochonna of Businessday newspaper.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Toyota Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade. Ojo, said TNL’s customers have supported the company through thick and thin. He expalined that the customers have always been their source of strength and pillar of support, stressing that this has made TNL a force to reckon with in the automobile industry in the country.

Explaining that the last few years has been tough for the auto industry, the Chairman said, “The Nigeria economy has experienced series of crises over the years. The last few years in particular have been extremely tough.

“The purchasing power of average Nigerian has been thoroughly weakened; this occupied with the unprecedented surge in prices of goods and services have made acquisition and ownership of new vehicle extremely difficult for average Nigerians. This has inevitably resulted in a huge drop in sales of vehicles.”

Assuring customers of TNL’s resolve to continue its customer-friendly approach, Ade.Ojo said “I want to assure you that despite the monumental challenges in the economy, TNL will continue to devise means that will enable our customers to continue to enjoy their preferred auto brand-Toyota. We will continue to initiate customer friendly, business improvement strategies aimed at making our brand more affordable.”