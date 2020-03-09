Moses Akaigwe

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) continued its admirable sales run – with 9 374 units finding new homes during February – representing 21.6 percent of the total industry sales of 43 485 reported by the National Association of Automotive Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA).

According to NAAMSA, the February sales of new vehicles show a decline of 320 units or 0.7 percent from the 43 805 units sold in February last year. Export sales at 30 832 units also registered a fall of 2 843 units or a decline of 8.4 percent compared to the 33 675 vehicles exported in February last year.

“The first two months of the year reflect a trying times for local automotive sales. We are, however, continuously encouraged by the work ethic of our dealers who have shown great courage in these challenging times. We are also buoyed by our loyal customers – who are essentially Toyota, Hino and Lexus ambassadors – for their unwavering support of our brands,” says Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Leon Theron.

Out of the total industry sales of 43 485, an estimated 34 956 units or 80.4 percent represented dealer sales, 11.4 percent rental industry, 4.3 percent government sales and 3.9 percent represented sales to industry corporate fleets.

Domestic sales of new Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), including pick-ups and mini-buses at 11 625 units recorded a decline of 2 497 units or a fall of 17.7 percent from the 14 122 sold during the corresponding month last year.

Despite this, TSAM posted a remarkable share of 38.7 percent of the LCV segment – courtesy of South Africa and Nigeria’s best-selling pick-up, the Hilux, with an enviable total of 2 895 units. South Africa and Nigeria’s best-selling mini-bus, the Hiace, led with a commendable 1 082 units sold in its segment.

NAAMSA adds that the new passenger car market had registered an increase of 2 098 cars or a gain of 7.6 percent to 29 665 units compared to the 27 567 new cars sold in February last year. Out of the 4 610 passenger units sold under the Toyota and Lexus banner, laudable contribution came from Fortuner – 975; Etios – 644 and RAV4 – 497. Also noteworthy is the new Corolla Quest which registered 708 sales in just two weeks of introduction to the local market.

Toyota vehicles are provided in the Nigerian market by Toyota Nigeria Limited through its network of dealers.