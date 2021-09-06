By Moses Akaigwe,

As its 25th anniversary of doing business in Nigeria beckons, the sole distributor of Toyota Motor Corporation in Nigeria – Toyota Nigeria Limited – has formally ushered in the all-new Toyota Starlet which flaunts some fresh features to tickle the brand lovers’ fancy.

The mini subcompact SUV was last week introduced to the motoring press and Toyota dealers at an exciting event hosted by the TNL at its head office/showroom in, Lekki, Lagos, where the company highlighted some of the car’s unique selling points as the automatic climate control and a five-year/150,000 kilometre warranty.

The automatic climate control measures how hot the sun is, the outside air temperature, interior humidity (if equipped) and vehicle’s speed and direction. Using this information, it automatically works to help keep the interior of one’s vehicle at preferred temperature.

Managing director of TNL, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, said the introduction of the new Starlet was a response to the yearnings of the Toyota’s numerous customers demanding an entry vehicle.

The TNL boss, who was represented at the product launch by the company’s general manager, corporate services, Mr. Bunmi Onafowokan, described the new Starlet as a masterpiece designed to radiate visible quality and elegance,

He said, “It is an elegant vehicle imbued with the quality, durability, reliability and style that the Toyota brand stands for.

“The vehicle in its own right is a mini subcompact SUV and it comes with 150,000 kilometres or five-year warranty, whichever comes first.”

The vehicle, according to him, comes in three variants of the 1.4 litre engine, which are Entry Grade, Mid Grade and High Grade.

Apart from the durability known with Toyota vehicles in all its features, Ade-Ojo said conscious efforts had been taken to give the new generation Starlet a special treat in terms of after-sales service to keep the model in almost complete new state for a long time during its lifespan.

Some features of the latest Toyota Starlet mini subcompact SUV released by the TNL indicate it has stable exterior body design with total effective control technology; its body structure built with high steel for solid body rigidity resulting in effective absorption, and dispersion of crush energy.

Other external features of the car are led headlamp, fog lamp, daytime running light, day and night electro chromic inside rear view mirror, chromic front grill for bold appeal.

Inside, the car boasts 4.2 inch-touchscreen audio system with four speakers and two tweeters, power switch with cruise control, auto door lock, auto air conditioner, push start, five occupants with headrests, seat height adjuster and automatic climate control.

Listing available variants as: entry grade, mid grade and high grade, Ade-Ojo pointed out that quality after-sales service is an essential component of their business value chain.

He said, “We have consciously continued to improve on our after-sales service and bringing such services closer to our teeming customers. In a few months time, we would commission our world-class Certified Service Centre at Isolo, Lagos. This facility has a body and paint section, a workshop and a parts section among other services available.

“With all sense of responsibility, I wish to note that this centre is second-to-none in Nigeria when compared to others, on the pedestal of equipment, highly trained manpower and exceptional service delivery. It is expedient to add at this juncture that this unique centre is a fertile training ground for our dealers’ Technicians to gain hands-on experience. Toyota (Nigeria) Limited will not only continue to invest in the Nigerian auto industry but also align with the aspirations of the Nigerian government to revolutionize the local Industry.”

Responding to questions from guests, Marketing Manager, TNL, Andrew Ajuyah, disclosed that the vehicle’s prices range between N9.4 million, to N11 million, for the top of the range.

On the differences in the variants, Ajuyah said, “All the models don’t have the same specifications. We dwelt on the premium during the presentation. The new Starlet was introduced late 2019-2020. But TNL could not introduce it in Nigeria because of the outbreak of COVID-19 disease.”

With the launch, lovers of Toyota brand in Nigeria stand the chances to enjoy amazing attributes of the latest Starlet. For instance, the new Starlet mini subcompact SUV has modern technological innovations which imbibe safety, convenience, quality and value for money with core Toyota DNA.

Other attributes include: stable body design with Total Effective Control Technology (TECT); body structure built with high steel for solid body rigidity that results in effective description and dispersion of crash energy and enhanced safety for occupants without compromising on efficiency.

The exterior is fortified with chrome front grille for bold appeal, rear combination lamps, LED headlamp, fog lamp, manual headlamp levelling, Day and night electrochromic mirror, privacy glass, retractable outside mirror with turning signal and Daytime Running Light (DRL).

At the interior, there is provision for 4.2 inches touch screen audio system with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, steering switch with cruise control, power window, auto door lock, auto air conditioner, push start, 5 occupants with headrests, seat height adjuster and 60:40 split rear seat.

For total safety, there is also provision for ABS/EBD Function, Brake Assist (BA), Function, Dual SRS Airbag, immobiliser and security Alarm, child rear door lock, tyre pressure monitor, 3-point ELR seatbelts and high mount stop lamp.

Offering advanced safety, the new Starlet with 1.4 litre engine has multi point injection components, 37 litre capacity with good height in terms of ground clearance.

Historically, Starlet was introduced in 1973 as a coupe and was marketed till 1999. Then it was popular and lauded then for its quietness.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.