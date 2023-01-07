Christy Anyanwu

To put smiles on the faces of less privileged children in Oshorun Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State, this yuletide, Boss Lady/Chief Creative Officer, La Dots Partycity, Lion TPL Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf, on December 27, 2022, held a special party for kids in the community.

Over 120 children came out en masse and were fed with smokey jollof rice, chicken, biscuits, sweets, pop corn, drinks and other delicacies. They were entertained with good music, games and antics by clowns. The children danced and enjoyed every moment of the party for almost six hours.

The party was organized to commemorate the 10th anniversary of La Dots Partycity and to show gratitude to Almighty God, through the children, since the organization started with the planning of kiddies party in 2012.

In attendance was Mallam Abdulkarim Yusuf, a past president of Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club and spouse of the CCO, as well as Lion Funke Ogunfowoke, from Ikorodu Sapphire Lions Club, among other dignitaries.

Before setting up the one-stop company for event planning and management, catering services, decorations, fruits styling, drinks, rentals and logistics, La Dots Partycity attained popularity for putting up excellent kiddies entertainment; they mainly provide fun food like pop corn, candy floss, ice cream, chocolate fountains and so on. The company also provides trains, bouncy castles, trampolines, games, clowns and music for the delight of children.

TPL Soledotun noted that loving the kids and making them happy was their priority and they decided to concentrate on the less fortunate ones this year, who hardly attend such get-togethers.

“Being a past president of Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club made it easier for me to organize such events. La Dots Partycity has been doing CSR at the Motherless Babies’ Home, Lekki (Lions Village), but this year we chose a different location and our target was a community and not an orphanage. The impact was felt by all. It was not just to commemorate the 10th anniversary but also organized as an end-of-the-year party for the children,” she said.