No doubt, one of the hottest acts in afrobeat now is a Nigerian whose blend of pop and dancehall music is drawing a growing audience.

Born on December 27 in Enugu state, Ezeme Hyginus Ikechukwu, popularly called Tplay, is an established star who is connecting with audiences around the globe with his just released single “Hola Ya”.

The singer, Tplay started off as a producer in Nsukka with Baze music, after which he moved to Benin where he ventured into sales of foreign wine.

Born into a family of 6, being the last of them, Tplay knew he had to pursue his dreams. In 2013, he moved to Lagos, where he got signed to timbaze music.

Three years after honing his craft, he released a debut titled “Sere” in 2016. Subsequent releases followed; Siki (2017), Naija to overseas (2017), When money dey ft olamide (2018), karashika (2019), Hold Ya (2019).

Tplay believes his music has no boundaries as he plans to conquer the industry in general, both home and abroad.

Weeks after dropping “Hold Ya”, he releases visuals to the the ear-worm mid-tempo tune produced by Pdon Classic, which arrives after the mammoth-sized success of his last single “Karashika” which is still causing a frenzy across Africa and the world at large.

In the colorful video shot by Adasa Cookey, Tplay reassures his girl he’ll never hurt her. It’s obvious he isn’t slowing down anytime soon as he says “I still look forward to working with Davido, Tiwa, Runtown and a couple others, not forgetting international acts”

“Like I mentioned earlier, MUSIC HAS NO BOUNDARIES” Tplay concludes.