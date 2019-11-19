Tony Udemba

Concerned staffs of Transport and Port Management Systems Limited (TPMS), have sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to President Mohammadu Buhari and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, urging them to compel the directors of the company to pay their several years of accumulated salaries. They further called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), to undertake a thorough investigation on the matter, even as they lamented of the excruciating hardship facing their families due to the unpaid remunerations.

Speaking on behalf of the workers, at a well attended press conference in Lagos recently, Mr. Sunday Egwurube stated, “ for several years now, the management of the company cleverly shutdown our offices without any official communications to the entire workforce. There was no letter of sack or suspension of our services since that time up till now”.

He said the company, which was appointed by the Federal Government to monitor and track all the cargoes and vessels entering the country, operated under an arrangement with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) at the initial stage when workers were owed three months before the company subsequently shut down.

Egwurube noted that years after, “ the company resumed operations again, but this time around under an arrangement with the Nigerian Shippers Council, which represented the interest of the Federal Government”. He added that, “under the new arrangement in 2016, workers were only paid salaries for the months of January and February of that year, with one being paid till date. All we have been hearing are promises upon promises from the management of the company.”