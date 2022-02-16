Turkish Super Lig leader, Trabzonspor, is set to increase their initial contract offer of ₦33million/week for Nigerian striker, Anthony Nwakaeme.

Nwakaeme’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but Trabzonspor is not ready to let go of their star player.

The 32-year-old has been a standout performer for the Black Sea Storm this season, scoring six goals and assisting eight in 19 league appearances.

This season, Nwakaeme has been stellar, and his efforts are part of the reason why Trabzonspor sit on top of the Super Lig table.

However, he could leave this summer if Trabzonspor fails to renew his contract. According to CNN Turkey, Trabzonspor is ready to restart contract conversations with Nwakaeme, and want to improve on an earlier offer of ₦33million/week.

If both parties fail to reach an agreement, Nwakaeme would be free to join any club at the end of the season.