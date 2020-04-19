Turkish club Trabzonspor is looking to acquire the services of Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho in the summer.

According to reports in the Turkish media, the Super Lig outfit have identified the 23-year-old as a possible replacement for Alexander Sorloth, who is being linked with a return to England.

Sorloth is currently on loan from Crystal Palace and has attracted interest from Liverpool following his brilliant showing in Turkey.

Aston Villa’s Wesley and Newcastle United’s Joelinton have also been talked about as a potential replacement for the Norwegian.

Turkish website Fotospor say Iheanacho, Wesley and Joelinton were all presented to Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu by transfer chief Hyseyin Cimsir and his scouting department.

Iheanacho, who joined Leicester in the summer of 2017, experienced a resuscitation during the course of the season following his slow start to the campaign.

He notched seven goals and three assists in 17 appearances before the league was put on hold due to COVID-19.

On the international scene, the former Manchester City player earned a recall to the Nigerian national team after his name appeared in the 23-man list for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Arsenal target Victor Osimhen is a man in demand and Lille may have just sourced his replacement, according to a report by Le10 Sport.

The Nigeria international has enjoyed a superb season, claiming 18 goals and six assists in 38 games in all competitions, while his Ligue 1 tally stands at 13 goals and five assists from 27 games.

The 21-year-old’s exploits helped Lille up to fourth in the table and in the race for a European place prior to the football shutdown.

According to French outlet Le Quotidien du Foot, Osimhen is on the radar of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta as well as of Tottenham Hotspur and other clubs.