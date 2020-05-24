To ensure safety across Ogun State during and after the Eid al-Fitr celebration, especially on the roads, the state’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has deployed its operatives to monitor human and vehicular movement across the state.

A release signed by the Corps Commander and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Olaseni Ogunyemi, said the deployment was to ensure people’s compliance to government’s “stay at home” and curfew orders as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, especially, at border communities.

The release added that all Area Commands, Corridor Commands, Divisional Commands, Unit Commands, Headquarters Operations Unit and the Rescue Unit have been mobilised and reinforced to upgrade their operational due diligence as a measure against interstate and intrastate movements during the festive period.

The general public was enjoined to restrict unwarranted movements and cooperate with the operatives and other security agencies, warning people against sneaking out of their domains through illegal routes.

While wishing all Muslim faithful a happy celebration, the release maintained that violators caught would be duly dealt with, while vehicles impounded would not be released until the expiration of lockdown order.