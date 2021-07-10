Trace Naija, a channel dedicated to Nigerian and Ghanaian music, recently launched Trace Troops, a multi-directional tribe of young West Africans willing to be trendsetters and young leaders in their respective fields.

Kicking off from July 22 to October 21, the campaign would also serve as a community of Afro-urban youths genuinely interested in shaping the culture and society with education, entertainment, and empowerment.

Opened to individuals between the ages of 18 and 27, Trace Troops would feature young leaders from different backgrounds, perspectives and life experiences willing to take on exciting challenges and improve their lifestyle.

Focused on empowering, educating and entertaining young West Africans, Trace Naija’s ability to reach the nooks and crannies of the region is displayed in some of the products they have introduced over time including Trace In the City, Trace Live, and Trace Sessions to mention a few.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.