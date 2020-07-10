Rita Okoye

Afro-urban entertainment company, Trace, has added a new dimension to its scope of business with a partnership with LG Electronics.

According to the Managing Director, Trace Anglophone West Africa, Sam Onyemelukwe, the partnership is geared towards evolving a better way of listening to music, using cutting edge technology. He said further that part of the partnership between his outfit and LG would include a 2-month bulk advertising deal on the channel, sponsorship rights for three editions of Trace Live, and also eight weeks sponsorship of the programme, Colours.

Other benefits include three weeks sponsorship rights for Playlist, a show on the channel and also for four episodes of Trace Jamming session.

“For us at Trace, it’s always a pleasure to work with great brands and partners, and the same can be said of this particular partnership with LG. We all know the change the younger generation is bringing into music and entertainment in our country and continent. It’s amazing! They are pushing boundaries and bringing recognition to Africa, and so partnering with such a reputable brand will further enhance the listening pleasure of music lovers,” Onyemelukwe explained.

Also speaking, the General Manager of LG Electronics, Audio Video Division, Mr. Kenny Cho noted that “partnership with Trace will bring about a new level of digital entertainment by providing Nigerian youths with cutting edge technological products of being entertained at any point in time.”